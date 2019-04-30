Decision Guides

Each Decision Guide is a personalized, interactive dialogue that enables you to assess symptoms, severity, and appropriate steps through a series of yes/no questions.  From a child's sore throat to headaches in teens... from tremors to tinnitus...hot flashes to hip pain, the Decision Guides cover the most common symptoms in adults and children.

Abdominal Pain in Children
Acid Reflux Treatment
Allergic Rhinitis Treatment in Children and Teens
Ankle Pain
Anxiety
Asthma Treatment in Children and Teens
Bed Wetting
Birth Control (Contraception) for Women
Blacking Out, Fainting, or Loss of Consciousness
Bleeding After Menopause
Bleeding Between Menstrual Periods
Blood in the Urine in Men
Blood in the Urine in Women
Breast Lumps
Breast Pain
Car Seats
Causes of Impotence
Chest Pain
Colon Cancer Screening
Constipation in Adults
Constipation in Children and Teens
Constipation in Infants
Coughing in Infants and Children
Coughs and Colds
Crying in Infants
Daytime Drowsiness
Depression
Diaper Rash
Diarrhea in Adults
Diarrhea in Children and Teens
Diarrhea in Infants
Difficulty Passing Urine
Diffuse Muscle Weakness
Diffuse Pain
Dry Eyes and Mouth
Dry Mouth and Excessive Thirst
Ear Pain in Infants and Children
Earache in Adults
Elbow Pain
Excessive Body and Facial Hair in Women
Eye Discharge
Fever in Adults
Fever in Children and Teens
Fever in Infants
Foot Pain
Forgetfulness: What is "normal" memory loss?
Frequent Urination in Women
Gout
Hair Loss in Men
Hair Loss in Women
Hand Pain
Head Injury in Children and Teens
Headache
Headache in Pregnancy
Headaches in Children and Teens
Heart Palpitations
Heavy Menstrual Periods
Helping Dry Skin
Hip Pain
Hot Flashes
Imbalance
Insomnia
Insomnia During Pregnancy
Intestinal Gas Guide
Irritable Child
Itching Without Rash
Jaundice in Adults
Jaundice in Newborns
Jaw, Gum, or Tooth Pain
Knee Pain
Leg Swelling (Edema) during Pregnancy
Leg Swelling (Edema), New Onset
Lightheaded with Standing
Loss of Control of Urine in Men
Loss of Control of Urine in Women
Loss of Smell and Taste in Adults
Low Back Pain
Lumps or Pain Within the Scrotum
Missed or Irregular Menstrual Periods
Nail Problems
Nausea and Vomiting
Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy
Neck Pain
Never Started Menstrual Periods
New and Severe Abdominal Pain in a Man
New and Severe Abdominal Pain in a Woman
New Onset Dizziness
Numbness or Tingling
Nutrition Assessment for Infants and Toddlers
Osteoarthritis of the Knee
Pain in the Eye
Painful Menstrual Cramps
Painful or Frequent Urination in Men
Penis Pain, Sores, Discharge or Lumps
Persistent Cough in Adults
Persistent Knee Swelling in the Adult
Pink or Red Eyes in Children and Teens
Positive ANA
Positive Rheumatoid Factor
Problems With Vision
Rash in Infants and Children
Rash in Newborns
Raynaud's
Reasons for Dry Skin
Rectal Bleeding
Rectal Pain or Itching
Recurring Abdominal Pain in Adults
Risk of Iron Deficiency in Children
Sexual Problems in Men
Shortness of Breath in Adults
Shortness of Breath in Infants, Children, and Teens
Shortness of Breath In Pregnancy
Shoulder Pain
Sore Throat in Adults
Sore Throat in Children and Teens
Sudden Hearing Loss
Swallowing Difficulty
Swollen Glands (General)
Swollen Glands in the Neck
Tinnitus
Treating the Common Cold in Children and Teens
Treatment of Chronic Constipation in Children
Treatment of Impotence
Treatment of Warts in Children and Teens
Tremor
Understanding New and Severe Abdominal Pain
Understanding the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test
Unexplained Weight Gain in Adults
Unexplained Weight Gain in Children and Teens
Unexplained Weight Loss in Children and Teens
Unintentional Weight Loss in Adults
Vaginal Discharge, Itching or Irritation
Vaginal Dryness
Vaginal Pain or Discomfort
Vaginal Sores and Lumps
Vomiting in Infants
Vomiting or Nausea in Children
Wheezing in Adults
When Menstrual Periods Stop
Wrist Pain
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

