Reasons for Dry Skin
Dry skin is a nuisance. It can be a pain (literally). When dry skin cracks, it can give bacteria and other microbes entry to the body.
Dry skin can be a tip-off to some seemingly unrelated health problems. But most often dry skin is not a sign of a separate skin condition or other medical problem. Instead, it can come from taking long, hot showers, using harsh soaps, exposure to dry air, and other things that pull moisture from the skin.
This guide will help you discover what might be causing your dry skin.
Let's start by making sure you have only dry skin and not another skin condition as well.
Which of the following descriptions applies to your skin?
My skin is only dry and/or flaky.
My skin is dry, itchy and red?
My skin is dry and red, but not itchy?
Although the appearance of your skin could still be just related to it being dry, you should make an appointment with your doctor or a skin specialist.
Meanwhile, please continue with our guide to learn about other factors that might be contributing to your dry skin.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.