Permissions

Our publications are copyrighted by the President and Fellows of Harvard College. You must obtain permission before using any content from Harvard Health Publishing.

Please note that we charge a fee for republication of our materials based on the amount of content used, the type of use you're requesting, and the circulation size of the publication, or the popularity of the website, in which our content will appear. Our minimum republication fee is $1,000.

If you'd like to learn more about licensing our content or republishing it in another work (such as a textbook), please see below.

Permission Requests

Please fill out the following information. We will respond as soon as possible.

Content you seek to use

How you'd like to use the content

What format(s) will the Harvard Health Publishing content be redistributed in?

Non-Profit:

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.