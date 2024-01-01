Licensing

Knowledge is the best medicine

The source of information makes a difference. Harvard Health Publishing provides trustworthy, evidence-based health content with the authority you demand and the impact you need.

Understanding shapes outcomes. Health education is the cornerstone upon which wellness is built. Responsible guidance can encourage timely preventive care, energize patient engagement, and empower an increasingly healthy lifestyle.

Harvard Health Publishing’s health content licensing extends the reach and relevance of patient education materials and corporate wellness programs. You can count on factual medical content imparted with substance and intelligence.

With a wide range of formats and health education topics, our wellness solutions ensure a meaningful learning experience. It is health and wellness content with an unrivalled ability to educate, communicate, and motivate.

Contact HHP Licensing

Leverage world-class health and wellness content solutions

Digital Health Content

nurse

For content that matters presented in a spectrum of formats, Harvard Health Publishing provides health education at its finest.

Learn More

Health Education

man using tablet

Deliver impactful educational experiences and wellness strategies to help consumers change behaviors and manage health conditions.

Learn More

Custom Publishing

fingers at computer keyboard

We can customize, curate, and white label our content for your needs. We work with our clients to deliver meaningful medical content in a choice of formats and frequencies.

Learn More

Content Services

Harvard Medical Sign

From content planning to medical review, we take responsibility for tailored content solutions to meet your exacting needs.

Learn More

Tailored for today's healthcare marketers:

  • Pharmaceutical/Biotech
  • Point of Care
  • Web/App Developers
  • Insurance Plans
  • Hospital/Providers
  • Health Media
  • Corporate Wellness
  • Concierge/Telehealth
  • Health Care Retailers

You'll be in good company

amazon logo
health dialog logo
drugs.com logo
aetna logo
WebMD logo
health grades logo
microsoft logo
novartis logo

Contact us to learn more

If you have a customer service inquiry regarding one of our products, a subscription concern, or any other question that does not involve the licensing of our content, then please visit our Customer Service page for assistance.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.