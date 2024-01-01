Licensing
Knowledge is the best medicine
The source of information makes a difference. Harvard Health Publishing provides trustworthy, evidence-based health content with the authority you demand and the impact you need.
Understanding shapes outcomes. Health education is the cornerstone upon which wellness is built. Responsible guidance can encourage timely preventive care, energize patient engagement, and empower an increasingly healthy lifestyle.
Harvard Health Publishing’s health content licensing extends the reach and relevance of patient education materials and corporate wellness programs. You can count on factual medical content imparted with substance and intelligence.
With a wide range of formats and health education topics, our wellness solutions ensure a meaningful learning experience. It is health and wellness content with an unrivalled ability to educate, communicate, and motivate.Contact HHP Licensing
Leverage world-class health and wellness content solutions
Digital Health Content
For content that matters presented in a spectrum of formats, Harvard Health Publishing provides health education at its finest.
Health Education
Deliver impactful educational experiences and wellness strategies to help consumers change behaviors and manage health conditions.
Custom Publishing
We can customize, curate, and white label our content for your needs. We work with our clients to deliver meaningful medical content in a choice of formats and frequencies.
Content Services
From content planning to medical review, we take responsibility for tailored content solutions to meet your exacting needs.
Tailored for today's healthcare marketers:
- Pharmaceutical/Biotech
- Point of Care
- Web/App Developers
- Insurance Plans
- Hospital/Providers
- Health Media
- Corporate Wellness
- Concierge/Telehealth
- Health Care Retailers
You'll be in good company