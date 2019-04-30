Common Conditions

The human body is a remarkable structure. It's designed to efficiently manage the wear and tear of everyday life and fend off all sorts of threats. Most of us are healthy for most of our lives. But we're also susceptible to hundreds of injuries, diseases, and conditions. Some are quite common, others are extremely rare. Diagnosing symptoms like pain, inflammation, fatigue, rashes and a subpar mental state can lead to a better understanding of the true, underlying conditions impacting you. Here, you’ll find descriptions and details of common conditions like arthritis and joint pain, hypertension, high cholesterol, insomnia, forgetfulness, stress and anxiety, diabetes and more.

Related Topics

Alzheimer's Disease Arthritis Back Pain Bowel Problems Breast Cancer Cholesterol Cold & Flu Controlling Your Blood Pressure Dementia Depression Diabetes Digestive Health Fibromyalgia Glaucoma Hands Headache Hearing Loss Heart Attack Heart Disease Heart Failure Inflammation Lupus Macular degeneration Memory Prostate Health Rheumatoid Arthritis Shoulder Pain Skin Cancer Sleep Tinnitus
Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life? featured image

Staying Healthy

Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?
10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk featured image

Women's Health

HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
What's the difference between age spots and sun spots? featured image

Staying Healthy

What's the difference between age spots and sun spots?
Result 1 - 6 of 3368

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.