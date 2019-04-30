The human body is a remarkable structure. It's designed to efficiently manage the wear and tear of everyday life and fend off all sorts of threats. Most of us are healthy for most of our lives. But we're also susceptible to hundreds of injuries, diseases, and conditions. Some are quite common, others are extremely rare. Diagnosing symptoms like pain, inflammation, fatigue, rashes and a subpar mental state can lead to a better understanding of the true, underlying conditions impacting you. Here, you’ll find descriptions and details of common conditions like arthritis and joint pain, hypertension, high cholesterol, insomnia, forgetfulness, stress and anxiety, diabetes and more.