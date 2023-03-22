Harvard Health Blog

Moving from couch to 5K

Moving from couch to 5K

Want to boost your activity level and your motivation? Consider a couch-to-5K program, which provides coaching to encourage walkers to transition to running.

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals

A healthy diet is key to a healthy gut microbiome, which helps the immune system function well and reduces chronic inflammation among other important tasks. And increasing evidence suggests that fiber and fermented foods can play important roles in gut health.

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease

With ticks thriving in a wider geographic range, appearing earlier and sticking around later, it's important to stay vigilant about protecting yourself against ticks that cause Lyme disease and other illnesses. Learn some steps you can take to avoid tick bites.

What? Another medical form to fill out?

What? Another medical form to fill out?

It can be frustrating to be asked to fill out medical forms yet again for a health care visit. But even if you have an electronic medical record, a practice might need you to provide or update information, and it's helpful to know what is most important or likely to be requested.

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?

Trees enhance our lives by releasing oxygen, reducing pollution, and preventing flooding. Beyond all of these benefits, there is growing evidence that just being around trees and green spaces improves mood and overall health.

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do

Muscle dysmorphia is a preoccupation with a muscular and lean physique that is more pervasive in boys. Learn the signs of body dysmorphia as well as ways to encourage positive body image.

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline

A new type of nonhormonal medication to prevent hot flashes and night sweats due to menopause, Veozah, was approved by the FDA in 2023. An ad for the drug has useful information, but some key questions are not answered.

Concussion in children: What to know and do

Concussion in children: What to know and do

Concussion is one of the most common injuries to the brain, affecting about two million children and teens every year. Understanding signs, symptoms, questions to ask, and how concussion care has changed in recent years can make a difference in identifying concussion and recovery.

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?

The tongue's appearance gives doctors an idea about certain aspects of your health, and its color is an important clue. Some changes in the tongue's color or appearance are signs of health issues and should be seen by a doctor.

Your amazing parathyroid glands

Your amazing parathyroid glands

Most people have four parathyroid glands, which are tiny in size but very important to the body's function. These glands are involved in regulating calcium, phosphorous, and vitamin D, keeping these nutrients in balance without being noticed by us.

When — and how — should you be screened for colon cancer?

When — and how — should you be screened for colon cancer?

In the US population as a whole, deaths from colon cancer have been declining, but in people under 50 that rate has increased. Most major medical organizations recommend screening beginning at age 45 for people at average risk.

Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions

Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions

Co-regulation is a process in which caregivers can help young people learn better ways to regulate their emotions during the inevitable upsets and challenges of life. But before a caregiver can help a child, they need to understand their own emotional skills and limitations. 

Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them

Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them

More than 4.5 million dog bites occur in the US each year. Despite what you might expect, most of these are inflicted by a pet dog in a home. Learn more about how you can avoid injury, and what to do if you do get bitten.

Will miscarriage care remain available?

Will miscarriage care remain available?

Miscarriage describes a pregnancy loss before 20 weeks. It happens in as many as one in three pregnancies, although the risk gradually decreases as pregnancy progresses. What causes miscarriage? How is it treated? And why is appropriate health care for miscarriage under scrutiny?

Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?

Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?

When a study asked doctors and artificial intelligence to respond to selected patient questions, a chatbot received higher ratings for empathy and quality. But a closer look at the research spotlights important limitations and findings.

How to stay healthy during a drought

How to stay healthy during a drought

With climate change, rising temperatures are making many regions dry within the US and beyond. The effects of droughts on the planet and our health are complex, and include water shortages, higher risk of disease, changes in habitability, and worse air quality.

Opill: Is this new birth control pill right for you?

Opill: Is this new birth control pill right for you?

The first over-the-counter daily birth control pill was approved by the FDA in 2023. How effective is it? What should you know about how to take it, which side effects may occur, and what to do if you miss a dose? Here are answers to these and other questions about this new nonprescription contraceptive.

How well do you worry about your health?

How well do you worry about your health?

It's impossible to never worry about your health — but are you worrying about the right things? Popular fears and Google and TikTok searches suggest our top concerns may bypass common health issues. So what should concern us and what can we do about it?

Ready to give up the lead vest?

Ready to give up the lead vest?

Dental x-rays have long involved donning lead-lined shields. But new guidelines from the American Dental Association say that using the vest is no longer necessary. What has changed?

Why eat lower on the seafood chain?

Why eat lower on the seafood chain?

Cutting back on red meat and replacing it with poultry or seafood is a good choice because those are healthier sources of protein — and better for the environment. Choosing seafood that is lower on the food chain can amplify those benefits.

What complications can occur after prostate cancer surgery?

What complications can occur after prostate cancer surgery?

Minimally invasive surgery to remove the prostate gland is generally very well tolerated, but there can be complications, as in the case of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this year. A Harvard-affiliated urologist answers questions about the possibility of such complications.

When should your teen or tween start using skin products?

When should your teen or tween start using skin products?

Social media and stores are full of products that promise perfect skin. Increasingly these products are being marketed to tweens and teens as well as adults. For the most part tweens and teens do not need specialized skin products — but sometimes they make sense.

Is snuff really safer than smoking?

Is snuff really safer than smoking?

The FDA authorized a brand of smokeless tobacco to use language in its advertising claiming that using snuff reduces risk of lung cancer compared to smoking cigarettes. Technically this is true, but it's not the health advantage the product's maker would like consumers to think it is.

Ever worry about your gambling?

Ever worry about your gambling?

Recent changes in laws have made gambling widely accessible and popular. Uncontrolled gambling can have many kinds of consequences, some quite serious. A simple screening test for problem gambling and knowing the range of available resources can help people ward off the worst of these issues.

Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
