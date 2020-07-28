About Us

Harvard Health Publishing

Harvard Health Publishing (HHP) is the consumer health information division of Harvard Medical School (HMS), the graduate medical school of Harvard University.

HHP brings trustworthy, accessible, and actionable health information to a global audience. All HHP content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert. We deliver clinically accurate content in easy-to-understand language. Our goal is to inspire and help people be — and stay — healthy, and to help empower people to manage health conditions should they occur.
Harvard Medical School Campus
For more than 200 years, Harvard Medical School has been the most prestigious and trusted source of medical education in the world. Home to 16 Nobel Prize winners, 89 current members of the National Academy of Sciences, and 171 members of the National Academy of Medicine, the HMS name is synonymous with best-in-class learning, clinical excellence, and innovative biomedical research.

HHP’s content benefits from the expertise of HMS’s 11,000+ distinguished faculty physicians and scientists, as well as the cutting-edge care and pioneering research taking place at its 15 world-renowned affiliated hospitals.

What do we offer?

Our robust content library includes:

Our editorial process

Harvard Health Publishing’s skilled staff of experienced health writers carry out in-depth research when creating or updating content for HHP’s editorial offerings, turning to high-quality studies published in respected medical journals, government organizations, and authoritative health organizations, as well as interviews with HMS faculty experts. HHP’s writers think deeply about how to deliver information that is interesting, informative, accessible, relevant, and useful to our audience.

All HHP content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert to ensure it is medically accurate and reflects clinical best practices.

HMS faculty also write original articles for HHP. Faculty authors draw upon published research as well as their own clinical experience to create engaging, informative, and relevant health information.

Why do we charge for our publications?

HHP offers nearly 2,000 health, wellness, and disease- and condition-specific articles at no charge to consumers on its flagship website. Unlike many consumer health websites, you’ll find no outside ads on our site.

Proceeds from our paid products and subscriptions support the HMS mission to educate the next generation of physicians, and to champion research and scholarship aimed at eradicating disease and improving health worldwide.

Licensing

HHP content is also available through licensing arrangements.

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.