About Us
Harvard Health PublishingHarvard Health Publishing (HHP) is the consumer health information division of Harvard Medical School (HMS), the graduate medical school of Harvard University.
HHP brings trustworthy, accessible, and actionable health information to a global audience. All HHP content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert. We deliver clinically accurate content in easy-to-understand language. Our goal is to inspire and help people be — and stay — healthy, and to help empower people to manage health conditions should they occur.
For more than 200 years, Harvard Medical School has been the most prestigious and trusted source of medical education in the world. Home to 16 Nobel Prize winners, 89 current members of the National Academy of Sciences, and 171 members of the National Academy of Medicine, the HMS name is synonymous with best-in-class learning, clinical excellence, and innovative biomedical research.
HHP’s content benefits from the expertise of HMS’s 11,000+ distinguished faculty physicians and scientists, as well as the cutting-edge care and pioneering research taking place at its 15 world-renowned affiliated hospitals.
What do we offer?Our robust content library includes:
- Four monthly newsletters: Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Men’s Health Watch, and Harvard Women’s Health Watch
- 110 short- and long-form special health reports on a wide range of health, wellness, and disease- and condition-specific topics
- 30+ interactive, multimedia e-learning courses
- The Harvard Health Annual, a yearly collection of Harvard Health newsletter articles covering the full range of today’s biggest health issues
- Blog posts written by Harvard Medical School faculty offering their perspectives on important medical news and advances
- Thousands of meticulously researched and rigorously reviewed pages on our comprehensive flagship website.
Our editorial processHarvard Health Publishing’s skilled staff of experienced health writers carry out in-depth research when creating or updating content for HHP’s editorial offerings, turning to high-quality studies published in respected medical journals, government organizations, and authoritative health organizations, as well as interviews with HMS faculty experts. HHP’s writers think deeply about how to deliver information that is interesting, informative, accessible, relevant, and useful to our audience.
All HHP content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert to ensure it is medically accurate and reflects clinical best practices.
HMS faculty also write original articles for HHP. Faculty authors draw upon published research as well as their own clinical experience to create engaging, informative, and relevant health information.
Why do we charge for our publications?HHP offers nearly 2,000 health, wellness, and disease- and condition-specific articles at no charge to consumers on its flagship website. Unlike many consumer health websites, you’ll find no outside ads on our site.
Proceeds from our paid products and subscriptions support the HMS mission to educate the next generation of physicians, and to champion research and scholarship aimed at eradicating disease and improving health worldwide.
Licensing
HHP content is also available through licensing arrangements.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.