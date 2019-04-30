Recent Blog Articles
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
List of Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Nancy Ferrari
Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Publishing
Howard E. LeWine, MD
Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Urmila Parlikar
Director, Editorial Operations, Harvard Health Publishing
Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Claire McCarthy, MD
Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Francesca Coltrera
Editor, Harvard Health Blog
Jenette Restivo
Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing
Jennifer Crystal, MFA
Senior Writer and Patient Experience Representative
Dean Ricciardi
Senior Digital Publishing Coordinator, Harvard Health Publishing
Andrea Davies
Project Coordinator, Harvard Health Publishing
Sarah Campbell
Senior Research Coordinator, TEAMS
Janice Jutras
Special Projects Development Editor
Lindsay Warner
Content Licensing Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Ellie Fitton
Editorial and Project Coordination Assistant, Harvard Health Publishing
