Content Licensing Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Lindsay Warner is the content licensing editor for Harvard Health Publishing. She’s been a journalist for close to 20 years, with bylines in publications including Wirecutter, Forbes, The Washington Post, National Geographic, EatingWell, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Dwell, and Outside magazine. Lindsay has spent more than a decade as a health and wellness editor and writer in the content licensing space, and has served as editorial director for various health and wellness publications.