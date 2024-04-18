High-protein snacks to build muscle and keep hunger at bay
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Getting enough protein in your diet is essential for building bones, muscles, and skin, and for proper functioning of all our body's organs.
- In our youth we need it for growth and development, and throughout life to repair cells and tissues.
- As we grow older, adequate protein and regular exercise are the key ingredients that help offset sarcopenia, the natural age-related tendency to lose muscle mass and power.
- Dietary protein also can aid in weight control by helping you feel fuller for longer.
How much protein do you need?
The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (that's 0.36 grams per pound). To determine your RDA for protein, multiply your weight in pounds by 0.36, or use the USDA's online tool to calculate your needs. Note that your individual protein needs may vary based on your age, activity levels, and other factors such as whether you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
Research suggests that our bodies can only process about 20 to 40 grams of protein at a time. That means you shouldn't plan on getting a day's worth of protein in one or two meals. Rather, try to get some protein at every meal. And supplement with healthy snacks that contain at least five grams of protein. Focus on getting protein from high-quality food sources like lean meats, fish, dairy, soy, legumes, nuts, and whole grains.
What can high-protein snacks do for you?
Muscles need protein in order to increase and maintain muscle mass. If you're trying to maximize muscle growth and boost muscle recovery, eat a high-protein snack within 30 to 60 minutes of a strength-training session.
If you're trying to lose or maintain weight, a low-calorie, high-protein snack can help slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar, making you feel fuller for longer — and preventing you from overeating at your next meal.
These 12 snacks are high in protein and easy to pack to help power you through your day.
Savory high-protein snacks
Chickpeas
Also known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas provide 7 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving.
- Toss chickpeas with cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, and Greek dressing to make a hearty chopped salad.
- Dry rinsed chickpeas before tossing with extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of salt, and your favorite spices. Roast at 350° for about 45 minutes.
Jerky
Beef jerky provides 10 grams of protein per ounce. While beef jerky is the easiest to find at grocery stores and gas stations, salmon jerky provides even more protein per ounce — 12 grams — while chicken jerky has 10 grams per ounce. Just keep an eye on sodium levels.
Cheese
Cheese sticks are a lunchbox staple — and they're also a convenient way to get 5 to 7 grams of protein per one-ounce stick.
- If you don't have pre-packaged cheese sticks on hand, an ounce of cheddar cheese is about the size of two standard six-sided dice.
Nuts
All nuts contain protein, but peanuts, almonds, and pistachios have the most. An ounce of shelled peanuts (that's about a handful) provides 7 grams of protein, while almonds and pistachios both provide 6 grams of protein per ounce.
- Eat nuts out of hand or mix them into a trail mix with other seeds, nuts, or dried fruit.
- Sprinkle sliced nuts over Greek yogurt and berries.
Edamame
A popular appetizer at sushi restaurants, 1 cup of edamame provides 18 grams of protein. And, unlike many plant-based sources of protein, edamame provides all the essential amino acids your body needs.
- Steam or boil fresh or frozen edamame for five to 10 minutes, then season with sea salt and red pepper flakes to taste.
Tuna
Three ounces (about half a can) of tuna provides 25.5 grams of protein.
- Swap out mayonnaise for the same amount of plain Greek yogurt in your tuna salad and you'll add a few more grams of protein to your snack. Combine tuna, yogurt, diced celery, chopped chives, a little extra virgin olive oil, and a dash of lemon and Dijon mustard to make a spread for crackers or a dip for vegetables.
Eggs
One large hardboiled egg provides 6.3 grams of protein.
- Eat your eggs with a yogurt curry dip for an extra boost of protein. To make the dip, combine 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt with 1 teaspoon curry powder, a sprinkle of lemon juice, and a small squeeze of honey.
Sweet high-protein snacks
Greek yogurt
A 3/4-cup serving of Greek yogurt provides 17 grams of protein — more than twice the amount of protein found in regular yogurt.
- Make a packable parfait by layering plain Greek yogurt, berries, and a nut-filled granola in a mason jar with a lid. Add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup if desired.
Cottage cheese
A 3/4-cup serving of cottage cheese has 12 grams of protein.
- You can turn cottage cheese into a sweet and packable snack by mixing it with honey and frozen or fresh raspberries, then topping it with toasted almonds. Add chia seeds for more protein and a little extra crunch.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds contain all nine essential amino acids. Two tablespoons of chia seeds provide 5 grams of protein.
- To make chia pudding, combine 2 tablespoons chia seeds with 1/2 cup of milk in a mason jar. Close the lid tightly and shake. After 10 minutes, shake again to dissolve any clumps. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes (or overnight) to allow the pudding to thicken. Add fresh or frozen berries, nuts, cinnamon, and a touch of maple or honey.
Peanut butter
Two tablespoons of peanut butter provide 7 grams of protein (but also fat and calories, so go easy on serving sizes).
- Spread peanut butter on toast and top with thin slices of apple and a sprinkling of cinnamon.
Pumpkin seeds
An ounce of shelled pumpkin seeds (also known as pepitas) provide 8 grams of protein.
- Add toasted and salted pepitas to salads or butternut squash soup.
- Toss raw pumpkin seeds with oil, salt, and pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon. Preheat oven to 325° and bake on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet for 20 to 30 minutes.
About the Author
Lindsay Warner, Content Licensing Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
