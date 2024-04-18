High-protein snacks to build muscle and keep hunger at bay

By , Content Licensing Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

overhead view photo of a plastic lunch box containing high-protein foods including hard-boiled egg, berries, cucumber slices, cottage cheese, and nuts

Getting enough protein in your diet is essential for building bones, muscles, and skin, and for proper functioning of all our body's organs.

  • In our youth we need it for growth and development, and throughout life to repair cells and tissues.
  • As we grow older, adequate protein and regular exercise are the key ingredients that help offset sarcopenia, the natural age-related tendency to lose muscle mass and power.
  • Dietary protein also can aid in weight control by helping you feel fuller for longer.

How much protein do you need?

The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (that's 0.36 grams per pound). To determine your RDA for protein, multiply your weight in pounds by 0.36, or use the USDA's online tool to calculate your needs. Note that your individual protein needs may vary based on your age, activity levels, and other factors such as whether you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Research suggests that our bodies can only process about 20 to 40 grams of protein at a time. That means you shouldn't plan on getting a day's worth of protein in one or two meals. Rather, try to get some protein at every meal. And supplement with healthy snacks that contain at least five grams of protein. Focus on getting protein from high-quality food sources like lean meats, fish, dairy, soy, legumes, nuts, and whole grains.

What can high-protein snacks do for you?

Muscles need protein in order to increase and maintain muscle mass. If you're trying to maximize muscle growth and boost muscle recovery, eat a high-protein snack within 30 to 60 minutes of a strength-training session.

If you're trying to lose or maintain weight, a low-calorie, high-protein snack can help slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar, making you feel fuller for longer — and preventing you from overeating at your next meal.

These 12 snacks are high in protein and easy to pack to help power you through your day.

Savory high-protein snacks

Chickpeas

Also known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas provide 7 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving.

  • Toss chickpeas with cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, and Greek dressing to make a hearty chopped salad.
  • Dry rinsed chickpeas before tossing with extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of salt, and your favorite spices. Roast at 350° for about 45 minutes.

Jerky

Beef jerky provides 10 grams of protein per ounce. While beef jerky is the easiest to find at grocery stores and gas stations, salmon jerky provides even more protein per ounce — 12 grams — while chicken jerky has 10 grams per ounce. Just keep an eye on sodium levels.

Cheese

Cheese sticks are a lunchbox staple — and they're also a convenient way to get 5 to 7 grams of protein per one-ounce stick.

  • If you don't have pre-packaged cheese sticks on hand, an ounce of cheddar cheese is about the size of two standard six-sided dice.

Nuts

All nuts contain protein, but peanuts, almonds, and pistachios have the most. An ounce of shelled peanuts (that's about a handful) provides 7 grams of protein, while almonds and pistachios both provide 6 grams of protein per ounce.

  • Eat nuts out of hand or mix them into a trail mix with other seeds, nuts, or dried fruit.
  • Sprinkle sliced nuts over Greek yogurt and berries.

Edamame

A popular appetizer at sushi restaurants, 1 cup of edamame provides 18 grams of protein. And, unlike many plant-based sources of protein, edamame provides all the essential amino acids your body needs.

  • Steam or boil fresh or frozen edamame for five to 10 minutes, then season with sea salt and red pepper flakes to taste.

Tuna

Three ounces (about half a can) of tuna provides 25.5 grams of protein.

  • Swap out mayonnaise for the same amount of plain Greek yogurt in your tuna salad and you'll add a few more grams of protein to your snack. Combine tuna, yogurt, diced celery, chopped chives, a little extra virgin olive oil, and a dash of lemon and Dijon mustard to make a spread for crackers or a dip for vegetables.

Eggs

One large hardboiled egg provides 6.3 grams of protein.

  • Eat your eggs with a yogurt curry dip for an extra boost of protein. To make the dip, combine 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt with 1 teaspoon curry powder, a sprinkle of lemon juice, and a small squeeze of honey.

Sweet high-protein snacks

Greek yogurt

A 3/4-cup serving of Greek yogurt provides 17 grams of protein — more than twice the amount of protein found in regular yogurt.

  • Make a packable parfait by layering plain Greek yogurt, berries, and a nut-filled granola in a mason jar with a lid. Add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup if desired.

Cottage cheese

A 3/4-cup serving of cottage cheese has 12 grams of protein.

  • You can turn cottage cheese into a sweet and packable snack by mixing it with honey and frozen or fresh raspberries, then topping it with toasted almonds. Add chia seeds for more protein and a little extra crunch.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds contain all nine essential amino acids. Two tablespoons of chia seeds provide 5 grams of protein.

  • To make chia pudding, combine 2 tablespoons chia seeds with 1/2 cup of milk in a mason jar. Close the lid tightly and shake. After 10 minutes, shake again to dissolve any clumps. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes (or overnight) to allow the pudding to thicken. Add fresh or frozen berries, nuts, cinnamon, and a touch of maple or honey.

Peanut butter

Two tablespoons of peanut butter provide 7 grams of protein (but also fat and calories, so go easy on serving sizes).

  • Spread peanut butter on toast and top with thin slices of apple and a sprinkling of cinnamon.

Pumpkin seeds

An ounce of shelled pumpkin seeds (also known as pepitas) provide 8 grams of protein.

  • Add toasted and salted pepitas to salads or butternut squash soup.
  • Toss raw pumpkin seeds with oil, salt, and pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon. Preheat oven to 325° and bake on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet for 20 to 30 minutes.

About the Author

photo of Lindsay Warner

Lindsay Warner, Content Licensing Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Lindsay Warner is the content licensing editor for Harvard Health Publishing. She’s been a journalist for close to 20 years, with bylines in publications including Wirecutter, Forbes, The Washington Post, National Geographic, EatingWell, The Philadelphia Inquirer, … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lindsay Warner

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Practical pointers about protein featured image

Heart Health

Practical pointers about protein
Healthy Eating

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.