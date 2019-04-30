Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/

Harvard Health Publishing

Staying Healthy

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?

Trees enhance our lives by releasing oxygen, reducing pollution, and preventing flooding. Beyond all of these benefits, there is growing evidence that just being around trees and green spaces improves mood and overall health.

Read Article
Gearing up for electric bikes featured image

Staying Healthy

Gearing up for electric bikes
Was it something you ate? Follow these steps when food makes you sick featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Was it something you ate? Follow these steps when food makes you sick
Sepsis symptoms: Recognizing the need for urgent medical care featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Sepsis symptoms: Recognizing the need for urgent medical care

Harvard Health Publishing Resources

Harvard Health Online Subscribers

Editorial Features

Products

Harvard Medical School Faculty Contributors

View all Experts

License Harvard Health Content

Knowledge Is the Best Medicine

The source of information makes a difference. Harvard Health Publishing provides trustworthy, evidence-based health content with the authority you demand and the impact you need.

Contact Us

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.