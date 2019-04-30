Recent Blog Articles
Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Dr. Cannon earned his MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, and did his internal medicine residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and a cardiovascular fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He has published more than 1,000 original articles, reviews, or book chapters in the field of acute coronary syndromes and prevention, and has authored or edited 20 books. He has received numerous awards, including leadership awards from the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the National Lipid Association.
Posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Heart Health
Repairing a thoracic aneurysm
Heart Health
Treating persistent angina
Heart Health
The best anti-clotting drug for afib?
Heart Health
Biotin supplements
Heart Health
Can I improve my ejection fraction?
Heart Health
Saturated fat: How much is okay?
Heart Health
An elevated high-sensitivity troponin level
Heart Health
Living longer, free of heart disease?
Heart Health
Understanding statin intensity
Heart Health
A device to prevent strokes in afib
Heart Health
Aortic valve replacement options
Heart Health
Should I get a calcium score?
Heart Health
From the editors
