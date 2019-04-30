Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Dr. Cannon earned his MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, and did his internal medicine residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and a cardiovascular fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He has published more than 1,000 original articles, reviews, or book chapters in the field of acute coronary syndromes and prevention, and has authored or edited 20 books. He has received numerous awards, including leadership awards from the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the National Lipid Association.