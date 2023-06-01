Heart Health
A device to prevent strokes in afib
Ask the doctor
Q. I have occasional atrial fibrillation and take anti-clotting medication. My doctor suggested that I consider getting a Watchman device. What exactly is this, and are there any drawbacks?
A. The Watchman device is a tiny, basket-like device that's implanted inside the heart (see illustration). It's designed to help prevent clots from traveling from the heart to the brain, where they might block a blood vessel and cause a stroke. Blood clots tend to form during bouts of atrial fibrillation (afib) because the heart's upper chambers (atria) quiver instead of beating normally. As a result, blood tends to stagnate and form clots, most of which form in a tiny pouch that hangs off the upper left side of the heart called the left atrial appendage (LAA).
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.