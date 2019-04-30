What are the different types of heart disease?

Heart disease refers to diseases that affect the function and condition of the heart. There are several kinds of heart disease, including:

What causes heart disease?

The most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), and the leading cause of CAD is atherosclerosis, the buildup of cholesterol plaque inside the coronary arteries. Too much plaque limits blood flow through the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Restricted blood flow can cause chest pain or pressure (known as angina) and requires immediate medical attention. When plaque ruptures, it can form a blood clot that stops blood flow and triggers a heart attack. The risk factors for atherosclerosis (and thus CAD) include:

High total blood cholesterol level

High level of LDL (bad) cholesterol

High levels of triglycerides

High levels of lipoprotein(a)

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Diabetes

Family history of heart disease

Smoking

Obesity

Physical inactivity

Inflammation

Heart disease symptoms

A variety of symptoms and signs may indicate heart disease. If you experience any of the following for no apparent reason, immediately report them to your doctor.

Fatigue. Fatigue can be caused by many illnesses and medicines. But constant, new fatigue can sometimes signal two kinds of heart disease: heart failure and coronary artery disease.

Unexplained aches or pains. Blockage of blood to the heart muscle can cause pain or pressure in the chest, shoulders, arms, back, jaw, or abdomen, primarily when pain in these locations occurs with exercise and disappears with rest.

Shortness of breath. Unexplained shortness of breath that occurs with small amounts of activity.

Swollen legs, feet, or ankles. The kind of swelling that leaves an indentation if you press your finger into it could be a sign of heart failure.

Heart palpitations. Palpitations refers to a heartbeat that feels irregular or rapid. Most palpitations may be caused by anxiety, caffeine intake, or dehydration. But sometimes they indicate a heart problem.

How can you prevent heart disease?

The best way to prevent heart disease is to adopt heart-healthy habits. These include managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, eating a plant-based diet, adopting regular exercise, maintaining a proper weight, getting enough sleep, and not smoking.

Blood pressure. High blood pressure makes the heart work harder, which can weaken the heart muscle over time. Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) and is categorized as follows:

Normal: Less than 120/80 mm Hg

Elevated: 120/less than 80 to 129/less than 80 mm Hg

Stage 1 hypertension: 130/80 to 139/89 mm Hg

Stage 2 hypertension: 140/90 mm Hg and above

Cholesterol. There are two main types: “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and “good” high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Ideally, most adults should keep their LDL below 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) and their HDL above 40 mg/dL. However, your ideal numbers may differ based on your health, risk factors for heart disease, and individual goals, as determined in consultation with your doctor.

Diet. Following a plant-based diet is known to protect against heart disease. The plant diets that have been most studied for heart health are the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. Each emphasizes eating foods associated with heart-healthy benefits, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, fatty fish, and healthy oils like olive oil, and reducing the intake of red meat and processed foods.

Exercise. Guidelines recommend that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, which breaks down to 30 minutes daily, five days a week. But this is the minimum. Evidence suggests that doing more is better.

Weight. About 30% of American adults are classified as overweight. While it’s natural for people’s weight to increase somewhat with age, even five to 10 pounds over your ideal number is associated with an increased risk of heart disease. Check with your doctor to determine your weight range for your gender, age, and body type.

Sleep. Experts recommend that adults get at least seven hours of sleep per night. Studies have found that less than this amount is associated with heart disease risk factors like higher stress levels, increased inflammation, high blood pressure, and weight gain.

Smoking. Smokers have a much higher heart disease risk than never-smokers and two to three times the risk of early death. Certain medications and nicotine replacement therapies can help people quit. Speak with your doctor about these or other options.