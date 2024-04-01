Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Heart Disease Archive
Articles
Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
According to a 2024 review, the ketogenic (keto) diet—which is high in fat and protein and low in carbohydrates—doesn't meet standards for a healthy diet and may not be safe for some people with heart disease.
HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk
Women with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus—a well-known cause of cervical cancer—may face four times the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, according to a 2024 study.
Noise exposure may raise risks of cardiovascular problems
A 2023 study suggests that long-term exposure to transportation noise from cars, trucks, trains, and planes is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
The lowdown on a low heart rate
A heart rate below 60 beats per minute, called bradycardia, is fairly common in people older than 70. The most common permanent cause is age-related degenerative changes in the heart's conduction system. Previous heart problems, including a heart attack or heart surgery, make the problem more likely. Medical issues including sleep apnea, hypothyroidism, and certain medications can also cause bradycardia. People experiencing a low heart rate and symptoms such as feeling dizzy, lightheaded, fatigued, or breathless should seek medical care right away.
Repairing a thoracic aneurysm
A thoracic aortic aneurysm (a weakened area in the wall of the upper section of the aorta) may require surgical repair if it grows too large. Aneurysms in the area called the descending aorta can sometimes be repaired with a less invasive endovascular technique.
Weighing the dangers of extra weight
Standard definitions consider a healthy body mass index (BMI), a calculation based on a person's height and weight, as between 18.5 and 24.9. Studies have found that a higher BMI increases risk for heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer. However, even if their BMI does not fall into the category of overweight, people who gain five or more pounds may be at risk for health problems, especially if the weight gain is belly fat. The best approach is a combination of aerobic exercise, strength training, and a healthy diet.
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
People who lose weight with a portion-controlled diet and exercise may be able to reverse their diabetes. When that happens, their risk of heart disease and kidney disease declines, according to a 2024 study.
Deep-vein blood clots: Are you at risk?
Every year, an estimated 600,000 people in the United States develop a blood clot deep inside the leg, known as deep-vein thrombosis. These clots usually develop in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis but occasionally the arm. The affected area may be tender or painful, swollen, red or discolored, and warm to the touch. If a clot breaks free and travels to a lung, it can cause a pulmonary embolism. Symptoms of a pulmonary embolism include difficulty breathing that happens suddenly, a fast or irregular heartbeat, coughing up blood, and chest pain or discomfort, which usually worsens with a deep breath or coughing.
Update on atrial fibrillation
New guidelines for managing atrial fibrillation focus on lifestyle habits to prevent and control the disorder. One recommendation is for people to limit alcohol to one drink per day, or ideally less. Another is for people who are overweight or obese to lose weight, either by striving for a body mass index no greater than 27 or by shedding at least 10% of their body weight. The guidelines also suggest that people get three to four hours of exercise per week. And people with afib who snore should consider getting tested for sleep apnea.
Two workout strategies that reduce cardiovascular disease risk
A 2024 study suggests doing a workout that's a combination of aerobics and strength training might reduce cardiovascular risk factors just as effectively as a workout that consists of aerobics only.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up