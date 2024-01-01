These special bonus reports “101 Tips for Tip-Top Health” and “Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness” are yours, absolutely free, when you sign up for HealthBeat, our FREE email newsletter.

In each issue of HealthBeat you'll find: tips for healthy living

advice from the experts at Harvard Medical School

readers' questions answered by a Harvard physician

health information you can trust

special offers on health books and reports Just fill out this form and click “sign up now.” You'll receive a confirmation e-mail from us along with your FREE bonus reports, “101 Tips for Tip-Top Health” and “Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness”