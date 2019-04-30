Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Harvard Health Resources at Your Fingertips
Access our online guides, reports, videos, subscriptions and more.
Harvard Health Online Subscribers
Harvard Health Newsletters
Subscribe to any of our four Harvard Health Publishing newsletters or sign up for Harvard Health Online to get access to all four plus much much more.
Health A to Z
This is a comprehensive encyclopedia of over 500 conditions and diseases, with over 800 illustrations. Created by the faculty at Harvard Medical School, entries offer an overview of the condition along with a description of symptoms, diagnosis, tips for prevention, treatment options, prognosis, and advice about when to call a professional.
Diagnostic Tests and Surgical Procedures
From biopsies to bypass surgery, you'll find information on more than 110 tests and procedures. Designed to remove anxiety and uncertainty, these concise reports explain the purpose, how to prep, how it's done, the risks, follow-up, and helpful outside links.
Health Decision Guides
Each Decision Guide is a personalized, interactive dialogue that enables you to assess symptoms, severity, and appropriate steps through a series of yes/no questions. From a child's sore throat to headaches in teens... from tremors to tinnitus...hot flashes to hip pain, the Decision Guides cover the most common symptoms in adults and children.
Ask Harvard Medical School Video Series
Get health tips from the faculty physicians of Harvard Medical School. Each video is one to three minutes in length and the video library covers a broad variety of topics related to health and wellness.
Log in to Access Your Subscription
Already a subscriber? Sign in to your account to access newsletter subscriptions or Harvard Health Online.
Editorial Features
Birth Control Center
A few clicks on our site can help you zoom in on the best birth control choices for you––whether that's a long-lasting option like the IUD or shot, or other methods like the pill, the patch, condoms, or more.
Harvard Health Blog
Read the latest posts from experts at Harvard Health Publishing covering a variety of health topics and perspectives on medical news.
Harvard Prostate Knowledge
Empowering you to take charge of your prostate health.
HHP Medication Safety Watch
Stay informed about potential problems with prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and health products you may use to treat illness, ease pain, or relieve bothersome symptoms.
Lyme Wellness Initiative
From identifying a tick bite to managing symptoms, this website will equip you with the tools you need to feel empowered through every stage of your experience with Lyme disease.
Adult Autism Health Resources
Helping adults to navigate the health care system as well as communicate and advocate for high-quality care in collaboration with their clinical providers.
Products
Free Email Newsletters
In each issue of HEALTHbeat, our free email newsletter, you'll find tips for healthy living, advice from the experts at Harvard Medical School, special offers on health books and reports, and more.
Online Learning Courses
Take your courses at your time and pace. Access your courses anytime, anywhere, with a computer, tablet or smartphone
Special Health Reports
In each of our special health reports the experts at Harvard take a deep dive into some of the most common conditions and concerns. Find a report that matches your area of interest.
Subscriptions
Delivered digitally each month, subscribe to any of the four Harvard Health Publishing newsletters and you’ll get health information you can benefit from today.
Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up