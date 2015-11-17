Diagnostic Tests and Medical Procedures

From biopsies to bypass surgery, you'll find information on more than 110 tests and procedures.   Designed to remove anxiety and uncertainty, these concise reports explain the purpose, how to prep, how it's done, the risks, follow-up, and helpful outside links.

Abdominal CT Scan (Computed Tomography Scan)
Abdominal Ultrasound
Abortion (Termination Of Pregnancy)
Acupuncture
Allergy Shots (Allergen Immunotherapy)
Amniocentesis
Angioplasty
Anoscopy
Arterial Blood Flow Studies of the Legs (Segmental Doppler Pressures)
Arthroscopic Surgery
Back X-Rays (Spine X-Rays)
Barium Enema
Barium Swallow (Upper Gastrointestinal Series or Upper GI Series)
Biofeedback
Biopsy
Biopsy of the Prostate and Transrectal Ultrasound
Blood Testing
Bone Density Test
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Transplant
Bone Scan
Breast Ultrasound
Bronchoscopy
Caesarean Section
Cardiac Catheterization
Carotid Ultrasound (Carotid Doppler)
Chemotherapy
Chest X-Ray
Cholecystectomy
Chorionic Villus Sampling
Colonoscopy
Colposcopy
Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsy
Computed Tomography (CT Scan) for Back Problems
Computed Tomography (CT)
Corneal Transplant
Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
Cystoscopy
Cystourethrogram
Digital Rectal Exam
Echocardiogram
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Electroencephalogram (EEG)
Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies (EMG)
Electrophysiological Testing of the Heart
Endometrial Biopsy
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
Endoscopy
Excisional Biopsy of the Breast
Fecal Occult Blood Test
Fetal Ultrasound
Fluorescein Angiography (Test for Diabetic Retinopathy)
Foot X-Ray
Heart Transplant
Heart-Lung Transplant
Heart Valve Replacement
Hernia Repair
Holter Monitor and Event Monitor
Hysterectomy
Hysterosalpingogram
Hysteroscopy
Immunotherapy
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)
Kidney Transplant
Large Core Needle Biopsy of the Breast
LASIK
Liver Biopsy
Lumbar Puncture (or Spinal Tap)
Lung Transplant
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Mammography
Mediastinoscopy
Myelography (Myelogram)
Nephrectomy
Oxygen Saturation Test
Pacemaker
Pap Test (Papanicolaou Smear)
Pelvic Ultrasound and Transvaginal Ultrasound
Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography (PTCA)
Pleural Fluid Sampling (or Thoracentesis)
Pneumonectomy
Positron Emission Tomography (PET Scan)
Prostate-Specific Antigen Blood Test (PSA Test)
Pulmonary Function Testing
Radiation Therapy
Radionuclide Scanning
Rapid Strep Test
Scratch Test for Allergies
Screening for Birth Defects in Early Pregnancy
Sigmoidoscopy
Skin Biopsy
Snellen Test for Visual Acuity
Sputum Evaluation (and Sputum Induction)
Stereotactic Biopsy of the Breast
Sutures
TB (Tuberculosis) Skin Test
Testing for Vaginitis (Yeast Infections, Trichomonas, and Gardnerella)
Throat Culture
Thyroid Nuclear Medicine Tests (Thyroid Scan and Uptake)
Thyroidectomy
Tonometry
Ultrasound
Upper Endoscopy (Esophagogastroduodenoscopy or EGD)
Urinalysis
Urinary Catheterization
Vasectomy
Ventilation-Perfusion Scan or V-Q Scan
Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery
Wire Localization Biopsy of the Breast
X-Rays
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.