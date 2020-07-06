Amniocentesis
What is the test?
Amniocentesis involves using a needle to take a sample of amniotic fluid, the fluid that surrounds a developing fetus during pregnancy. Tests of fetal cells found in this fluid can reveal the presence of Down syndrome or other chromosome problems in the baby. Amniocentesis can also show whether the lungs of the baby are mature enough to allow it to survive if it were delivered right away.
Amniocentesis is often recommended for pregnant women over age 35, women who have an abnormal "triple screen" blood test during pregnancy, or women who have (or whose husbands have) a family history of certain diseases or birth defects.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.