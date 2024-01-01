Customer Service
- Activate your online account
- Access your online learning account
- Subscribe to HEALTHbeat
- Update HEALTHbeat profile/Unsubscribe
To access your subscription account, use the following links:
- Change your address
- Pay your bill
- Renew a subscription
- Cancel a subscription
- Check expiration date
- Request Missing Issues
For customer service or general subscription inquiries, please email us at hhp_info@health.harvard.edu or call us at 1-877-649-9457.
Print newsletters and product email addresses:
- Harvard Health Letter: HarvardHL@strategicfulfillment.com
- Harvard Heart Letter: HarvardHH@strategicfulfillment.com
- Harvard Women's Health Watch: HarvardWL@strategicfulfillment.com
- Harvard Men's Health Watch: HarvardML@strategicfulfillment.com
- Harvard Special Health Reports: HarvardProd@strategicfulfillment.com
Postal Address:
For orders and account inquiries
Harvard Health Publishing
PO Box 9308
Big Sandy, TX 75755-9308
For other inquiries
Harvard Health Publishing
4 Blackfan Circle, 4th Floor
Boston, MA 02115 USA
Please note: We try to acknowledge inquiries on a timely basis but due to the volume of mail we receive that is not always possible. We cannot provide personal medical advice.
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up