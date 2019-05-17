Bone Density Test

What is the test?

This test, which is also called bone densitometry, uses specialized x-rays to measure the thickness and strength of your bones. In most cases the spine and hip are scanned; in some cases, the forearm is also included. Various scanners use different techniques. The one used most often is dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA). Quantitative ultrasound, which does not involve x-rays, may also be used.

When bones are somewhat thin, the condition is called osteopenia. When bones become very thin, the condition is called osteoporosis. Bone density tests provide a precise measure of whether you have osteopenia or osteoporosis.