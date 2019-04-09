What Is It?

LASIK is a form of eye surgery that uses a laser to reshape the cornea. LASIK stands for "laser in situ keratomileusis."

The cornea is the clear, round "window" of tissue that allows light to enter the front of the eye. By reshaping the cornea, the surgeon adjusts the focus of light on the retina. (The retina is the layer at the back of the eye responsible for sight.)