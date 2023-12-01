Heart Health
Can I improve my ejection fraction?
Ask the doctor
Q. I'm a 69-year-old man. Seven years ago, I had a heart attack and received a stent. After some recent chest discomfort, I underwent a nuclear stress test, which fortunately showed no evidence of blockages. However, the report said that my ejection fraction was 49%, which I understand is just below what's considered normal. Is there anything I can do to increase my ejection fraction?
A. Ejection fraction is the fraction (expressed as a percentage) of the blood that your heart "ejects" out to the rest of your body each time it contracts. A healthy heart pumps out about half to two-thirds of the blood from its lower left chamber, the left ventricle. So a normal ejection fraction ranges from 50% to 70%.
About the Author
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.