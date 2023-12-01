Can I improve my ejection fraction?

Q. I'm a 69-year-old man. Seven years ago, I had a heart attack and received a stent. After some recent chest discomfort, I underwent a nuclear stress test, which fortunately showed no evidence of blockages. However, the report said that my ejection fraction was 49%, which I understand is just below what's considered normal. Is there anything I can do to increase my ejection fraction?

A. Ejection fraction is the fraction (expressed as a percentage) of the blood that your heart "ejects" out to the rest of your body each time it contracts. A healthy heart pumps out about half to two-thirds of the blood from its lower left chamber, the left ventricle. So a normal ejection fraction ranges from 50% to 70%.