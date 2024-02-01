Heart Health
The best anti-clotting drug for afib?
Ask the doctor
Q. I have atrial fibrillation and take Xarelto. But I heard about a study that suggests Eliquis is more effective for preventing strokes in people with atrial fibrillation. I'm wondering if I should switch. Your thoughts?
A. Both of these anti-clotting medications, rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and apixaban (Eliquis), are FDA-approved for preventing strokes in people with atrial fibrillation (afib). They both belong to a class of drugs known as direct oral anticoagulants, or DOACs. They work by inhibiting a substance called factor Xa, which plays a key role in blood clot formation. And both drugs have a half-life of about eight hours, which means that the blood level of the drug drops by half over an eight-hour period. But there are some differences between the two.
About the Author
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.