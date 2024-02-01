The best anti-clotting drug for afib?

Q. I have atrial fibrillation and take Xarelto. But I heard about a study that suggests Eliquis is more effective for preventing strokes in people with atrial fibrillation. I'm wondering if I should switch. Your thoughts?

A. Both of these anti-clotting medications, rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and apixaban (Eliquis), are FDA-approved for preventing strokes in people with atrial fibrillation (afib). They both belong to a class of drugs known as direct oral anticoagulants, or DOACs. They work by inhibiting a substance called factor Xa, which plays a key role in blood clot formation. And both drugs have a half-life of about eight hours, which means that the blood level of the drug drops by half over an eight-hour period. But there are some differences between the two.