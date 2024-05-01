Repairing a thoracic aneurysm

Q. I have a thoracic aortic aneurysm that was discovered nearly five years ago. I've been getting yearly scans to monitor the size, and so far, it seems to be growing very slowly. But if it reaches a certain size, my cardiologist says I might need surgery. Are there any less invasive options to fix this problem?

A. Yes, some aortic aneurysms can be repaired with a nonsurgical procedure known as endovascular repair. However, the most appropriate treatment for an aortic aneurysm depends on not only the size but also the location of the aneurysm, as well as your age, overall health, and whether you've had any previous heart surgeries.