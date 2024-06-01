Is niacin safe for the heart?

Q. I've been taking a product called Niagen (nicotinamide riboside) as an anti-aging supplement. But I recently read that niacin may increase the risk of heart disease. Could that be a concern with Niagen as well?

A. Niacin, also known as vitamin B 3 , is a water-soluble vitamin that helps your body convert food into energy. Niacin is the generic name for nicotinic acid and nicotinamide (also called niacinamide) and related derivatives such as nicotinamide riboside, the product you take.