Teresa Fung, MS, RD, ScD
Contributor
Teresa Fung is an adjunct professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She received her BS and MS in nutrition from Cornell University, and her ScD in both nutrition and epidemiology from HSPH. She began her career as a registered dietitian at Yale-New Haven Hospital. In the last 20 years, her research has focused on methodology that assesses the quality of the entire diet, in particular the development of a number of diet quality indexes. She also examines the association of these diet quality measures and risk of chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, elderly fracture, and weight change.
She is an associate editor for the Journal of Nutrition, member of the editorial board for the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and a member of the Best Diet panel at U.S. News & World Report. She is also a professor of nutrition at Simmons University in Boston.
