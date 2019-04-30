Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. As a practicing rheumatologist for over 30 years, Dr. Shmerling engaged in a mix of patient care, teaching, and research. His research interests center on diagnostic studies in patients with musculoskeletal symptoms, and rheumatic and autoimmune diseases. He has published research regarding infectious arthritis, medical ethics, and diagnostic test performance in rheumatic disease. Having retired from patient care in 2019, Dr. Shmerling now works as a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing.
Twitter: @RobShmerling
Posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Women's Health
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Staying Healthy
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Staying Healthy
Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?
Staying Healthy
How well do you worry about your health?
Staying Healthy
Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?
Diseases & Conditions
Why do your prescription drugs cost so much?
Exercise & Fitness
Seeking fitspiration on social media?
Staying Healthy
Veins are a key player in the body: Here's why
Staying Healthy
What to do when driving skills decline
Staying Healthy
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
Staying Healthy
Kidneys, eyes, ears, and more: Why do we have a spare?
Staying Healthy
Wondering what your lymph nodes have done for you lately?
Staying Healthy
Got immunity? Thank your thymus
Staying Healthy
7 organs or glands you may do just fine without
Staying Healthy
Immune boosts or busts? From IV drips and detoxes to superfoods
Diseases & Conditions
Harvard Health Ad Watch: Why are toilets everywhere in this drug ad?
Diseases & Conditions
Leprosy in Florida: How worried should we be?
Staying Healthy
Think fast: How does your face protect you?
Staying Healthy
Stomachs growl, noses run, and yawning is contagious: Ever wonder why?
Exercise & Fitness
Health warnings on exercise equipment: Should you worry?
Diseases & Conditions
Harvard Health Ad Watch: An IV treatment for thyroid eye disease
Staying Healthy
Give praise to the elbow: A bending, twisting marvel
Diseases & Conditions
The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation
Exercise & Fitness
Does running cause arthritis?
Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands