photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. As a practicing rheumatologist for over 30 years, Dr. Shmerling engaged in a mix of patient care, teaching, and research. His research interests center on diagnostic studies in patients with musculoskeletal symptoms, and rheumatic and autoimmune diseases. He has published research regarding infectious arthritis, medical ethics, and diagnostic test performance in rheumatic disease. Having retired from patient care in 2019, Dr. Shmerling now works as a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing.

Twitter: @RobShmerling

Posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline featured image

Women's Health

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Your amazing parathyroid glands featured image

Staying Healthy

Your amazing parathyroid glands
Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?
How well do you worry about your health? featured image

Staying Healthy

How well do you worry about your health?
Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?
Why do your prescription drugs cost so much? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why do your prescription drugs cost so much?
Seeking fitspiration on social media? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Seeking fitspiration on social media?
Veins are a key player in the body: Here's why featured image

Staying Healthy

Veins are a key player in the body: Here's why
What to do when driving skills decline featured image

Staying Healthy

What to do when driving skills decline
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving? featured image

Staying Healthy

A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
Kidneys, eyes, ears, and more: Why do we have a spare? featured image

Staying Healthy

Kidneys, eyes, ears, and more: Why do we have a spare?
Wondering what your lymph nodes have done for you lately? featured image

Staying Healthy

Wondering what your lymph nodes have done for you lately?
Got immunity? Thank your thymus featured image

Staying Healthy

Got immunity? Thank your thymus
7 organs or glands you may do just fine without featured image

Staying Healthy

7 organs or glands you may do just fine without
Immune boosts or busts? From IV drips and detoxes to superfoods featured image

Staying Healthy

Immune boosts or busts? From IV drips and detoxes to superfoods
Harvard Health Ad Watch: Why are toilets everywhere in this drug ad? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Harvard Health Ad Watch: Why are toilets everywhere in this drug ad?
Leprosy in Florida: How worried should we be? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Leprosy in Florida: How worried should we be?
Think fast: How does your face protect you? featured image

Staying Healthy

Think fast: How does your face protect you?
Stomachs growl, noses run, and yawning is contagious: Ever wonder why? featured image

Staying Healthy

Stomachs growl, noses run, and yawning is contagious: Ever wonder why?
Health warnings on exercise equipment: Should you worry? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Health warnings on exercise equipment: Should you worry?
Harvard Health Ad Watch: An IV treatment for thyroid eye disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Harvard Health Ad Watch: An IV treatment for thyroid eye disease
Give praise to the elbow: A bending, twisting marvel featured image

Staying Healthy

Give praise to the elbow: A bending, twisting marvel
The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation featured image

Diseases & Conditions

The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation
Does running cause arthritis? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Does running cause arthritis?
Result 1 - 24 of 258

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.