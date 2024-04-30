Recent Blog Articles
Chika Anekwe, MD, MPH
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH, is an obesity medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Her professional interests are in the areas of clinical nutrition, obesity, nonsurgical weight management, health policy, and community health outreach, with a special interest in underserved populations.
Twitter: @Chikagirl
Posts by Chika Anekwe, MD, MPH
Chika Anekwe, MD, MPH
Does weight loss surgery relieve pain?
Mind & Mood
Managing weight gain from psychiatric medications
Staying Healthy
Weight stigma: As harmful as obesity itself?
Staying Healthy
Exercise, metabolism, and weight: New research from The Biggest Loser
Exercise & Fitness
Yoga for weight loss: Benefits beyond burning calories
Staying Healthy
Surprising findings about metabolism and age
Staying Healthy
A new treatment for obesity
Staying Healthy
Post-pandemic weight loss: There's an app for that
Mind & Mood
More movement, better memory
Chika Anekwe, MD, MPH
The link between abdominal fat and death: What is the shape of health?
