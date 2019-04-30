Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Lauren Elson is board certified in sports medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation. She attended Tufts University School of Medicine, did her residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia/Cornell, and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at Stanford University.

A former professional dancer and instructor of jazz, ballet, tap, hip-hop, African, swing, and salsa, she understands the goals and challenges of the physically active patient. She is a board member of the International Association for Dance Medicine and Science, the Boston Dance Alliance, and Abilities Dance Company.

Dr. Elson is the chair of the Freelance Dancer/Independent Dance Committee for the Dance USA Taskforce on Dance Health, and is on the programming committee for the Performing Arts Medical Association. She has lectured nationally and internationally on dance health and injury prevention to dancers and professional organizations.