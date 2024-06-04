Mushroom coffee: Worth a taste?

Prized for adding a rich, brothy flavor known as umami to savory dishes, and rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, mushrooms are delicious, and good for you, too. But until recently, you probably never considered adding them to your coffee.

However, mushroom coffee is enjoying a moment in the spotlight, with fans of this fungi-infused brew claiming that mushroom coffee's health benefits include better sleep, more energy, improved focus, immune-boosting benefits, and reduced inflammation.

Here's a look at whether mushroom coffee's health benefits stack up to the hype.

What is mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is typically made from medicinal mushrooms, rather than the culinary mushrooms you buy at the grocery store. Common varieties used in mushroom coffee mixes include chaga, lion's mane, reishi, cordyceps, king trumpet, and turkey tail, all chosen for their real (or perceived) health benefits.

By the time they're harvested, dried, and processed, the mushrooms in this eponymous brew are barely noticeable, particularly when they're blended with coffee beans, cacao, or tea blends like matcha or chai. Most people report a "nutty" or "earthy" taste — or they don't notice any flavor at all.

What are the potential health benefits of mushroom coffee?

The idea behind mushroom coffee is simple: to harness the health benefits of medicinal mushrooms in a convenient and (hopefully) tasty coffee drink.

Mushroom coffee brands often cite the medicinal use of mushrooms dating back thousands of years to traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic practices. These coffee brands claim that mushroom coffee's benefits include improved mental and physical performance, better immunity, and more restful sleep. Some brands even claim that mushroom coffee may help with weight loss by boosting your metabolism and promoting fat burning.

However, there is very little research on medicinal mushrooms that includes humans. So while studies conducted in test tubes or animals do show some compelling health benefits associated with consuming medicinal mushrooms, the same benefits may not apply to humans.

The bottom line: Is mushroom coffee worth a try?

Maybe. There are many health benefits associated with mushrooms. According to a recent review published in the journal Molecules, medicinal mushrooms popular in many fungi-infused coffee blends do have immune-boosting properties and may help regulate metabolism. And, thanks to high antioxidant activity, medicinal mushrooms may also help slow down the aging process.

But again, well-designed clinical trials on humans are lacking. And none of that research was conducted on mushroom coffee, so there's no guarantee that any health benefits will be retained after the mushrooms are processed and blended into coffee drinks.

So while you probably won't do any harm by swapping your normal cup of joe for a mug of mushroom coffee (and you don't mind paying extra for it), you'd be better off serving a side of shiitakes alongside your morning eggs and cup of java. They have fiber and are low in calories and fat — and they're delicious, to boot.

