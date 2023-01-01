Staying Healthy

Drinking coffee linked to healthier hearts and longer lives

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

cropped photo of coffee being poured into a mug on a table

Does your morning coffee offer more than a welcome jolt? In a recent observational study published online Sept. 27, 2022, by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, researchers found that people who drank two to three cups of coffee each day had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and early death than those who avoided the beverage. The study included almost 450,000 people (average age 58) who did not have an irregular heartbeat (such as atrial fibrillation) or cardiovascular disease (such as heart disease, heart failure, or stroke) at the start. Participants reported how many cups of coffee they drank each day and their preferred coffee choice. The researchers categorized them based on their daily consumption, from zero to more than five cups. After 12 years, the incidences of irregular heartbeat, cardiovascular disease, heart-related deaths, and deaths from any cause were lower among coffee drinkers compared with those who didn't drink coffee. People who drank two to three cups daily had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease and death. For irregular heartbeat, the lowest risk was among those who drank four to five cups daily. All types of coffee were linked to less cardiovascular disease. However, drinking decaffeinated coffee was not associated with reduced risks of irregular heartbeat. What's the connection between coffee and a healthy heart? One plausible (unproven) explanation may be that coffee contains high amounts of polyphenols, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Image: © Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

