photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard Health Letter. He was director of the division of general medicine and primary care at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for 15 years, and is the founding editor of Journal Watch, a summary medical information newsletter for physicians published by the Massachusetts Medical Society/New England Journal of Medicine.

Posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Is U.S. life expectancy getting shorter? featured image

Staying Healthy

Is U.S. life expectancy getting shorter?
Does my daily aspirin therapy dose or pill coating matter? featured image

Staying Healthy

Does my daily aspirin therapy dose or pill coating matter?
Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain?
Do I still need to keep taking a statin? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Do I still need to keep taking a statin?
Is moderate drinking heart-healthy? featured image

Heart Health

Is moderate drinking heart-healthy?
Does your gut affect your risk for Alzheimer's disease? featured image

Mind & Mood

Does your gut affect your risk for Alzheimer's disease?
When will we see a

Staying Healthy

When will we see a "one-and-done" flu shot?
Can we fix Alzheimer's genes? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Can we fix Alzheimer's genes?
How does exercise affect blood pressure? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

How does exercise affect blood pressure?
Will a multivitamin help my brain? featured image

Staying Healthy

Will a multivitamin help my brain?
How can I avoid long COVID? featured image

Staying Healthy

How can I avoid long COVID?
Will we ever have a vaccine to prevent Alzheimer's disease? featured image

Mind & Mood

Will we ever have a vaccine to prevent Alzheimer's disease?
Will artificial intelligence replace doctors? featured image

Staying Healthy

Will artificial intelligence replace doctors?
Why won't my primary care doctor oversee my hospital care? featured image

Staying Healthy

Why won't my primary care doctor oversee my hospital care?
Why do we need new flu shots every year? featured image

Staying Healthy

Why do we need new flu shots every year?
Do our microbes affect our behavior? featured image

Staying Healthy

Do our microbes affect our behavior?
Does COVID-19 damage the brain? featured image

Mind & Mood

Does COVID-19 damage the brain?
What's the minimum amount of exercise I need each week? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

What's the minimum amount of exercise I need each week?
How can meal schedules affect your weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

How can meal schedules affect your weight?
What's the future of remote patient monitoring? featured image

Staying Healthy

What's the future of remote patient monitoring?
Can these approaches really improve memory? featured image

Mind & Mood

Can these approaches really improve memory?
The rise of computational medicine featured image

Staying Healthy

The rise of computational medicine
What does the flu have to do with the heart? featured image

Heart Health

What does the flu have to do with the heart?
Result 1 - 24 of 47

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.