Do I still need to keep taking a statin?
Q. I'm 81 years old, and I've been on a statin drug for 30 years because I'm at increased risk for heart disease. At my age, do I need to still keep taking it?
A. Statin drugs were introduced into medical practice in the 1980s. They are very effective at lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and in reducing inflammation inside cholesterol-filled plaques of atherosclerosis. In people older than 75, are they still effective in lowering cholesterol and in reducing the risk of heart disease? In the last few years, we have started to get solid information that addresses your question.
About the Author
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
