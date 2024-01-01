Is moderate drinking heart-healthy?

Drinking excessive amounts of alcoholic beverages damages many organs, particularly the liver, brain, and heart. Paradoxically, however, beginning about 50 years ago, studies began to suggest that moderate drinking might actually be good for the heart. Moderate drinking is defined as one to two drinks per day for a man, and one drink per day for a woman. A "drink" is defined as a shot (1.5 ounces) of spirits, a 5-ounce glass of wine, or a 12-ounce bottle of beer.

Studies suggesting a heart benefit

The evidence for a heart benefit from moderate drinking comes from observational research involving hundreds of thousands of people whose drinking patterns and health have been closely followed for decades. People in these investigations have been divided into roughly three groups: nondrinkers, moderate drinkers, and more-than-moderate drinkers. Over time, moderate drinkers have had lower rates of coronary artery disease (including fewer heart attacks) compared to both of the other two groups.