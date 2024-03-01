Does my daily aspirin therapy dose or pill coating matter?

Q. I have heart disease, and I take aspirin to reduce my risk of new heart problems. Does it matter how much aspirin I take, or whether the aspirin is the type that is "enteric-coated" to protect my stomach?

A. What we know for sure is that people who have heart disease reduce their risk of developing new heart problems by taking aspirin. So, I'm glad you're taking aspirin. But the best dose, and whether the enteric-coated form is better, are uncertain.