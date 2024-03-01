Staying Healthy
Does my daily aspirin therapy dose or pill coating matter?
Ask the doctor
Q. I have heart disease, and I take aspirin to reduce my risk of new heart problems. Does it matter how much aspirin I take, or whether the aspirin is the type that is "enteric-coated" to protect my stomach?
A. What we know for sure is that people who have heart disease reduce their risk of developing new heart problems by taking aspirin. So, I'm glad you're taking aspirin. But the best dose, and whether the enteric-coated form is better, are uncertain.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.