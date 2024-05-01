More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline

Q. I hear a new study shows that a daily multivitamin pill may help the brain. Any truth to that?

A. Back in September 2023, I answered a similar question. Enough studies on the subject had already been published to lead me to conclude that — at least for a few years — a daily multivitamin pill might help protect against declines in certain aspects of cognition. But I also knew that larger and better studies were nearing completion and were likely to provide a more solid answer. Now, they have.