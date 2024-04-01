Staying Healthy
Is U.S. life expectancy getting shorter?
Ask the doctor
Q. For my whole life, it seemed that life expectancy in the United States kept getting longer. Now, I hear it's getting shorter. What is happening?
A. During the 20th century, life expectancy in the United States increased dramatically. It may be hard to believe, but in 1900, life expectancy in the country was only about 50 years. By 2019, it had risen to nearly 79. From 2020 to 2022, life expectancy here did start to drop (the COVID pandemic was one important reason). Then in 2023 it started to rise again.
About the Author
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
