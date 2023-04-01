Staying Healthy

Medicare extends coverage of telehealth through 2024

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

203e0998-1a77-455d-b384-6d4e79b8a039

If you found telehealth visits with your doctors helpful after the pandemic started, there’s no need to give them up, at least for now. In December 2022, Congress extended Medicare coverage of telehealth visits through the end of 2024. Coverage was initially granted as a temporary emergency measure due to the need for social distancing. The service has since been deemed so useful that you’ll be able to continue arranging phone or video calls with your doctor in lieu of in-person appointments, and Medicare will keep covering them as it would for in-person visits for two more years. Medicare will also extend payment for telehealth visits with occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, and audiologists. Private insurance companies are expected to follow Medicare’s lead and continue paying for telehealth visits during this extension period.

But keep in mind that telehealth visits aren’t appropriate for every health situation. "More often than not, your first visit with a doctor has a greater impact if done in person, especially if the doctor needs to carry out certain physical exam steps, such as listening to your heart or manipulating a joint," says Dr. Joseph Kvedar, a Harvard dermatologist and a member of the American Telemedicine Association board of directors.

Image: © Natalia Gdovskaia/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Why do your prescription drugs cost so much? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why do your prescription drugs cost so much?
Is U.S. life expectancy getting shorter? featured image

Staying Healthy

Is U.S. life expectancy getting shorter?
The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation featured image

Diseases & Conditions

The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation
Health policy Healthcare

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Health Annual - 2023

The newest edition of the Harvard Health Annual has just come off the press. It is packed with top tips, strategies, and recommendations from Harvard doctors to improve your health... maybe even save your life.

Discover medical breakthroughs, insights, and even cutting-edge health research results you haven’t heard about yet.
Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.