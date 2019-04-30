Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Heidi Godman
Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, and has been honored by the Associated Press, the American Heart Association, the Wellness Community, and other organizations for outstanding medical reporting. Heidi holds a bachelor of science degree in journalism from West Virginia University.
Posts by Heidi Godman
Exercise & Fitness
Does tai chi beat aerobics to lower blood pressure?
Staying Healthy
What are the most popular video-based medical visits?
Staying Healthy
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
Diseases & Conditions
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Staying Healthy
6 things to do when heading for the hospital
Staying Healthy
Trending now: Home sleep tests
Diseases & Conditions
Tips to fight "metal mouth"
Staying Healthy
Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Staying Healthy
What? Another medical form to fill out?
Exercise & Fitness
Two workout strategies that reduce cardiovascular disease risk
Staying Healthy
Hearing aid use linked to longer life
Diseases & Conditions
The worst headache of your life
Diseases & Conditions
Could this diet ward off COVID?
Staying Healthy
What to do about medical gaslighting
Pain
Is that dental pain an emergency?
Exercise & Fitness
An easier way to do high-intensity interval training
Pain
Pill-free pain treatments that won't break the bank
Exercise & Fitness
Stepping up activity if winter slowed you down
Staying Healthy
Eating more tomatoes may help lower high blood pressure
Diseases & Conditions
Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes
Staying Healthy
Pets may help fend off cognitive decline in single seniors
Pain
What should you do when sciatica flares?
Staying Healthy
Be wise about bee and wasp stings
Diseases & Conditions
New thinking about tinnitus
Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands