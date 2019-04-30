photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman

Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, and has been honored by the Associated Press, the American Heart Association, the Wellness Community, and other organizations for outstanding medical reporting. Heidi holds a bachelor of science degree in journalism from West Virginia University.

Does tai chi beat aerobics to lower blood pressure? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Does tai chi beat aerobics to lower blood pressure?
What are the most popular video-based medical visits? featured image

Staying Healthy

What are the most popular video-based medical visits?
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label featured image

Staying Healthy

Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
6 things to do when heading for the hospital featured image

Staying Healthy

6 things to do when heading for the hospital
Trending now: Home sleep tests featured image

Staying Healthy

Trending now: Home sleep tests
Tips to fight

Diseases & Conditions

Tips to fight "metal mouth"
Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
What? Another medical form to fill out? featured image

Staying Healthy

What? Another medical form to fill out?
Two workout strategies that reduce cardiovascular disease risk featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Two workout strategies that reduce cardiovascular disease risk
Hearing aid use linked to longer life featured image

Staying Healthy

Hearing aid use linked to longer life
The worst headache of your life featured image

Diseases & Conditions

The worst headache of your life
Could this diet ward off COVID? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Could this diet ward off COVID?
What to do about medical gaslighting featured image

Staying Healthy

What to do about medical gaslighting
Is that dental pain an emergency? featured image

Pain

Is that dental pain an emergency?
An easier way to do high-intensity interval training featured image

Exercise & Fitness

An easier way to do high-intensity interval training
Pill-free pain treatments that won't break the bank featured image

Pain

Pill-free pain treatments that won't break the bank
Stepping up activity if winter slowed you down featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Stepping up activity if winter slowed you down
Eating more tomatoes may help lower high blood pressure featured image

Staying Healthy

Eating more tomatoes may help lower high blood pressure
Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes
Pets may help fend off cognitive decline in single seniors featured image

Staying Healthy

Pets may help fend off cognitive decline in single seniors
What should you do when sciatica flares? featured image

Pain

What should you do when sciatica flares?
Be wise about bee and wasp stings featured image

Staying Healthy

Be wise about bee and wasp stings
New thinking about tinnitus featured image

Diseases & Conditions

New thinking about tinnitus
