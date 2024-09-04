Xylitol: What to know about this popular sugar substitute
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
The next time you pop a stick of sugar-free chewing gum in your mouth, take a look at the list of ingredients: Chances are you'll see an ingredient called xylitol. This sugar alcohol that tastes as sweet sugar but has fewer calories and negligible effects on blood sugar levels and insulin.
For this reason, xylitol is used in many sugar-free gums, candies, baked goods, and diabetes-friendly foods. You'll also find xylitol in toothpaste, mouthwash, and other types of oral-care products.
What is xylitol?
A naturally occurring sugar alcohol found (in trace amounts) in many fruits and vegetables, xylitol can be processed from certain trees or from a plant fiber called xylan. It tastes about as sweet as regular sugar, but with only about half the calories per serving. Store-bought xylitol is a white, crystalline powder that can be used as a one-to-one replacement for sugar in recipes.
What are the health benefits of xylitol?
Eating too much sugar has been linked to a host of serious health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and tooth decay, so sugar-free sweeteners like xylitol are a compelling alternative.
Xylitol is lower in calories and carbohydrates than sugar
Xylitol is an excellent alternative to sugar for people who need to watch their weight, their blood sugar levels, or both. The sugar alcohol contains about 2.4 calories per gram (compared with 4 calories per gram in regular sugar). That makes it a good option for those who want to limit their simple carbohydrate intake, like people with diabetes or related metabolic syndromes.
Xylitol doesn't cause blood sugar spikes
When measured on the glycemic index (GI), a measure of how quickly food raises blood sugar, xylitol's GI score is 7, while regular sugar has a GI score of about 60. Xylitol's lower GI score correlates to more sustained energy without the spike and plunge associated with a sudden intake of regular sugar.
Xylitol is good for your dental health
Xylitol may help prevent tooth decay by reducing levels of bad bacteria in your mouth. According to a review published in the Journal of International Society of Preventive & Community Dentistry, consuming 5 to 10 grams per day of xylitol-containing products (like lozenges, candies, chewing gum, toothpaste, or mouth rinse) significantly prevented cavities and tooth decay compared with products that do not contain xylitol. So don't be surprised if your dentist recommends a xylitol-containing chewing gum at your next checkup.
Xylitol in everyday products
Many sugar-free products contain xylitol, including sugar-free candy, gum, baked goods, mints, cough syrup, chewable vitamins, some nut butters, ice cream, and oral hygiene products like toothpaste and mouthwash. You can also buy xylitol in bulk at most grocery stores or online retailers to use in cooking and baking.
Possible side effects
Most people can add xylitol to their diets without noticing any side effects. But some people may experience digestive problems like gas, bloating, and diarrhea if they consume too much too quickly. If you notice uncomfortable digestive problems, cut back your xylitol intake and reintroduce it slowly. And if you have other digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), you may want to avoid sugar alcohols entirely.
Additionally, an observational study published in the June issue of European Heart Journal found that high levels of xylitol were associated with greater risk of heart attack or stroke in adults years later. While more research is needed (the study was small, and observational versus experimental), it's best to keep your consumption of xylitol in check.
Keep xylitol away from your dog
Xylitol is highly toxic to dogs, causing dangerously low blood sugar, liver failure, and even death. Keep sugar-free products out of your dog's reach, and always check the ingredient label on ice cream and peanut butter before offering it to your pup.
