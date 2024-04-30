Senior Research Coordinator, TEAMS

Sarah Campbell is the Senior Research Coordinator for the Harvard Medical School TEAMS (Targeted Education for Autism across Medical Specialties) Working Group. An experienced writer and editor, Sarah is also an advocate for families with developmental disorders and a parent of an adult with autism spectrum disorder. She is the TEAMS patient experience and advocacy expert, and serves the project in several capacities, including the recruitment of patients with ASD and their family members and caregivers to serve on a patient advisory board, developing a family education web portal, reviewing content for the clinician course, and creating content for the web portal. Sarah previously worked as an associate in analytical studies and planning in the Office of the President at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and contributed to a Harvard Health Publishing book, The Autism Revolution: Whole-Body Strategies for Making Life All It Can Be.