Ellie Fitton
Editorial and Project Coordination Assistant, Harvard Health Publishing
Ellie Fitton is an Editorial and Project Coordination Assistant for Harvard Health Publishing. She has previously worked with Stanford Medicine on projects dedicated to improving youth access to mental health resources. She has also worked with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on their Talent Branding and Acquisition teams. Pursuing a BA in Media and Screen Studies at Northeastern University, Ellie is most interested in creative content production for social impact in the health/wellness sector.
