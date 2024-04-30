photo of Urmila Parlikar

Urmila Parlikar

Director, Editorial Operations, Harvard Health Publishing

Urmila Parlikar is Director, Editorial Operations at Harvard Health Publishing. Urmila first joined HHP in 1998 as a staff writer for HHP’s newsletters and Special Health Reports. After serving as managing editor at HealthGate Data Corporation, she returned to HHP in 2014. In her current role she creates, implements, and manages processes and relationships that support HHP’s digital initiatives. Urmila earned her bachelor’s degree in biology and English from Barnard College, and a master’s degree in science journalism from Boston University.

Posts by Urmila Parlikar

Tight blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes linked to fewer heart attacks and strokes featured image

Urmila Parlikar

Tight blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes linked to fewer heart attacks and strokes
Surgery still trumps “antibiotics first” approach to appendicitis featured image

Urmila Parlikar

Surgery still trumps “antibiotics first” approach to appendicitis
No “best” treatment for common uterine fibroids featured image

Urmila Parlikar

No “best” treatment for common uterine fibroids
Shingles can strike twice. Will the shingles vaccine help? featured image

Urmila Parlikar

Shingles can strike twice. Will the shingles vaccine help?
Shingles can strike twice. Will the shingles vaccine help? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Shingles can strike twice. Will the shingles vaccine help?
Result 1 - 5 of 5

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.