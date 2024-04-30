Recent Blog Articles
Urmila Parlikar
Director, Editorial Operations, Harvard Health Publishing
Urmila Parlikar is Director, Editorial Operations at Harvard Health Publishing. Urmila first joined HHP in 1998 as a staff writer for HHP’s newsletters and Special Health Reports. After serving as managing editor at HealthGate Data Corporation, she returned to HHP in 2014. In her current role she creates, implements, and manages processes and relationships that support HHP’s digital initiatives. Urmila earned her bachelor’s degree in biology and English from Barnard College, and a master’s degree in science journalism from Boston University.
Posts by Urmila Parlikar
Urmila Parlikar
Tight blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes linked to fewer heart attacks and strokes
Urmila Parlikar
Surgery still trumps “antibiotics first” approach to appendicitis
Urmila Parlikar
No “best” treatment for common uterine fibroids
Urmila Parlikar
Shingles can strike twice. Will the shingles vaccine help?
Diseases & Conditions
Shingles can strike twice. Will the shingles vaccine help?
