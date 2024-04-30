Director, Editorial Operations, Harvard Health Publishing

Urmila Parlikar is Director, Editorial Operations at Harvard Health Publishing. Urmila first joined HHP in 1998 as a staff writer for HHP’s newsletters and Special Health Reports. After serving as managing editor at HealthGate Data Corporation, she returned to HHP in 2014. In her current role she creates, implements, and manages processes and relationships that support HHP’s digital initiatives. Urmila earned her bachelor’s degree in biology and English from Barnard College, and a master’s degree in science journalism from Boston University.