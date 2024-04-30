photo of Francesca Coltrera

Francesca Coltrera

Editor, Harvard Health Blog

Francesca Coltrera is editor of the Harvard Health Blog, and a senior content writer and editor for Harvard Health Publishing. She is an award-winning medical writer and co-author of Living Through Breast Cancer and The Breast Cancer Survivor’s Fitness Plan. Her work has appeared in Newsweek, O Magazine, Good Housekeeping, SELF, and the Boston Herald, among other venues. She is interested in many health topics, including coronavirus and COVID-19, emotional and physical wellness, parenting and children’s health, women’s health, exercise, longevity, cancer, caregiving, and end-of-life issues.

Posts by Francesca Coltrera

Still confused after Flovent discontinuation? What to know and do featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Still confused after Flovent discontinuation? What to know and do
Chronic fatigue syndrome is rising featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Chronic fatigue syndrome is rising
No-cost, low-cost, and bigger splurges for climate-conscious gifts featured image

Staying Healthy

No-cost, low-cost, and bigger splurges for climate-conscious gifts
A hot weather plan is essential to staying healthy featured image

Staying Healthy

A hot weather plan is essential to staying healthy
Ready to learn CPR? featured image

Heart Health

Ready to learn CPR?
Want to stay healthy over the holidays? featured image

Staying Healthy

Want to stay healthy over the holidays?
5 winning ways for kids to burn energy featured image

Child & Teen Health

5 winning ways for kids to burn energy
Calm for the holidays featured image

Francesca Coltrera

Calm for the holidays
Anxiety in children featured image

Francesca Coltrera

Anxiety in children
Anxiety: What it is, what to do featured image

Francesca Coltrera

Anxiety: What it is, what to do
