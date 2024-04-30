Project Coordinator, Harvard Health Publishing

Andrea Davies is a project coordinator for Harvard Health Publishing. Previously, she worked as an administrative coordinator with the Committee on Ethnicity, Migration, Rights, as well as the Harvard Mellon Urban Initiative at Harvard University. Before coming to Harvard, Andrea worked in therapeutic arts-based programs as a program manager and creative writing and visual arts teaching artist. She worked with organization such as A Reason to Survive, Inc., The AjA Project, San Diego Art Institute, Tel-Hi Neighborhood Center, and Streetside Stories.

Andrea holds an MFA in creative writing and a BA in English and art; she is an essayist and dabbler in poems and visual art. Through the years she has discovered that it is the healing and transformative qualities of writing and art making that interest her most. Andrea is building a career as a wellness professional, intentionally and intuitively taking the process one step at a time while living and working authentically and deepening her own contemplative and somatic practices.