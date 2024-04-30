Special Projects Development Editor

Janice Jutras joined HHP in April 2023 as Special Projects Development Editor. Her editorial work focuses on two key grant projects: the Nancy Lurie Marks Family Foundation TEAMS (Targeted Education for Autism across Medical Specialties) patient and caregiver website, and the Manton Foundation child and adolescent clinician course for non-psychiatry trained providers.

Janice has over 30 years of experience in the publishing field as an editor, writer, and project manager for professional, academic, and consumer markets. She began her career at Addison Wesley Publishing Company, and prior to HHP she was the Executive Editor at Carlat Publishing, a CME publisher of clinically relevant, unbiased materials for psychiatric providers.

In addition to both general and child and adolescent psychiatry, her subject matter expertise includes addiction, hospital, and geriatric psychiatry. Janice earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Merrimack College, and her interests include health and wellness, animal welfare, and literacy advocacy.