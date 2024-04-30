Recent Blog Articles
Jenette Restivo
Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing
Jenette Restivo is a Health Content Writer at Harvard Health Publishing. Jenette is a media professional with a 20-year-career creating strategic content for broadcast, nonprofits, and websites. Jenette started her career in health editing at About.com. She reported for the medical unit of ABC News, and then became a producer/writer of health, science and other documentaries for television channels such as PBS, the Discovery Channel, and National Geographic. Jenette has also led communications efforts for a healthcare nonprofit called Primary Care Progress, as well as headed up content strategy for the Children and Nature Network.
