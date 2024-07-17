How to get rid of a sinus headache
Sinus headaches cause pain and pressure that's typically felt behind your eyes, nose, cheeks, or forehead. When you experience a sinus headache, you want relief — fast. Treating a sinus headache typically involves a combination of over-the-counter medications and other therapeutic options that target inflammation and congestion in the sinuses.
What causes sinus headaches?
The sinuses are air-filled cavities situated around your eyes and on either side of your nose. These cavities play an important role in warming and moistening the air you breathe. Healthy sinuses allow mucus to drain and air to circulate throughout the nasal passages.
Sinuses are prone to inflammation, known as sinusitis, which may lead to the common symptoms of pressure and pain. The most common cause of sinusitis is a viral infection, but both bacteria and fungi can be the culprits. Allergies can also cause sinus inflammation.
Less often, sinus pain and pressure are triggered by exposure to secondhand smoke, perfume, or other inhaled chemicals. Structural issues, like nasal polyps or a deviated septum, can prevent the sinuses from draining properly and allow inflammation to take hold. Sudden changes in air pressure can also cause pain without inflammation.
Treating sinus headaches
Treating sinus headaches most often involves reducing inflammation and congestion in the sinuses. The most common treatments include the following:
- Decongestants can relieve nasal congestion and improve sinus drainage by reducing swelling of blood vessels in your nose. Oral pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) and nasal oxymetazoline (Afrin nasal spray, Zicam nasal spray) are common over-the-counter decongestants. Pseudoephedrine is a stimulant and may cause side effects such as insomnia, racing pulse, and jitteriness. It's best to avoid the drug if you have high blood pressure or a heart condition unless you have your doctor's okay. Nasal decongestants act locally in the nose and sinuses, which limits the potential adverse effects on other body parts. However, you should not use nasal decongestant sprays for more than a few days to avoid a rebound effect where symptoms can worsen after stopping the medication.
- Antihistamines block the action of histamine, a substance released during allergic reactions that causes mucus production and swelling in the mucosal lining of the sinuses. They are particularly effective if the sinus headache is triggered by allergies. Antihistamines are available over the counter and by prescription.
- Nasal steroid sprays reduce the swelling of nasal membranes and are particularly useful for people with allergies. They are also available over the counter and by prescription. Nasal steroid sprays take up to one week to start working, with maximal effects two to three weeks later. They are designed for longer-term use. They are also available over the counter and by prescription.
- Saline nasal sprays do not contain medication. They add moisture to the nasal passages, thin mucus secretions, and flush out inflamed cells and germs.
- Pain relievers such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), and naproxen (Aleve) can alleviate sinus pain.
- Antibiotics might be prescribed if a bacterial infection is present, although many sinus infections improve without antibiotic treatment.
How to relieve sinus pressure
Since sinus pressure is caused by inflammation and congestion, you'll want to do what you can to restore proper drainage of the sinus cavities. The following approaches can help:
- Drink plenty of water to keep mucus thin and loose.
- Apply a warm compress to your face.
- Inhale steam. Spend time in a hot shower, or boil water and inhale the steam from a pot. Even steam inhaled from hot tea or chicken soup can help. Aim to inhale steam three to four times a day.
- A neti pot or another sinus rinsing system may provide relief. Always use distilled, purified, or boiled water that is allowed to cool.
- Elevate your head while sleeping. If the pain is on one side, sleep on the pain-free side.
- Use saline nasal sprays to loosen mucus and rinse the sinuses.
Preventing sinus headaches
To prevent sinus headaches, avoid triggers such as allergens and cigarette smoke that can cause sinus inflammation. Speak to your doctor about treatment for nasal polyps or a deviated nasal septum if you have either of these conditions.
Because most sinus headaches are caused by viral infections, do your best to avoid these germs by washing your hands properly and keeping your distance from people who are ill. If you catch a cold, blow your nose gently without pinching it tightly to avoid forcing germs up into your sinuses.
You can also protect your sinuses by staying well hydrated and keeping your sinuses moist with steam inhalation and nasal irrigation.
