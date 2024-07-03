Are sinus infections contagious?

By , Health Writer

photo of a woman with a sinus headache, she is holding her hands to the sides of her nose due to sinus pain

Sinus infections, also known as sinusitis, can leave us feeling miserable with symptoms like nasal congestion, facial pain, and headaches. But beyond the discomfort, many wonder: are sinus infections contagious?

What is a sinus infection?

The sinuses are the hollow cavities behind the facial bones around the nose and eyes. They produce mucus that helps moisten the nasal passages and trap foreign particles like dust and bacteria.

Sinusitis occurs when the tissues lining the sinuses become inflamed or infected. When this happens, the mucus thickens and fluid builds up, increasing pressure and discomfort. As the sinuses become clogged, bacteria or other germs can become trapped, multiply, and infect the lining of the sinuses.

Most cases of sinusitis are acute, meaning they last less than three weeks. But in some cases, symptoms are chronic and last longer, or may recur multiple times per year.

Are sinus infections contagious?

The answer is both yes and no. Sinus infections themselves are not contagious, but the underlying causes can be. Most sinus infections are triggered by viruses or bacteria, which can spread from person to person.

However, inflammation leading to sinus infections can also be triggered by noninfectious causes. These include:

  • seasonal allergies
  • environmental pollutants
  • tobacco smoke
  • nasal polyps, deviated septum, or other issues that narrow the nasal passages.

How germs that cause sinus infections spread

The most common causes of sinus infections are viruses that cause upper respiratory infections, such as the common cold or flu. These viruses are highly contagious and can spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and then touching the nose or mouth can facilitate transmission.

While less common than viral infections, bacterial sinusitis can also occur. Bacterial sinus infections often develop as a complication of viral infections, allergies, or structural issues in the nasal passages. Certain bacteria responsible for sinus infections can be contagious and spread through respiratory secretions.

Protecting yourself and others from common upper respiratory infections

Simple preventive measures can help reduce the risk of sinus infections and other upper respiratory illnesses.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, or touching surfaces in public places. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose: When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow to prevent respiratory droplets from spreading.

Avoid close contact with sick individuals: If possible, stay away from people who are sick with respiratory infections to reduce the risk of exposure to viruses and bacteria.

Stay up to date on vaccinations: Vaccines can help prevent certain viral infections like the flu, reducing the likelihood of developing complications such as sinusitis.

Manage allergies: If you have allergies, try to minimize your exposure to allergens and follow your healthcare provider's recommendations for treatment.

About the Author

photo of Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C

Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C, Health Writer

Jennifer is a board-certified physician assistant. She earned her bachelor of science in kinesiology at James Madison University, then went on to obtain her master of medical science at Tufts University School of Medicine, where she
About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
